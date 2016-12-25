Christmas Day blizzard takes aim at Dakotas, Montana
CHICAGO (AP) — It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but forecasters warn blizzard conditions are likely to affect holiday travel.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for most of North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana through Monday, with expected snow totals of 8 to 15 inches and winds up to 55 mph.
The weather service says that will make travel "very dangerous if not impossible."
An ice storm warning is in effect through late Sunday for central South Dakota, southwest North Dakota and much of central Minnesota, with up to a 1/2 inch of ice expected. Forecasters said anyone who "must travel" should have an extra flashlight, food and water.
Elsewhere, dense fog had built up Sunday morning in parts of Kansas, the Ozarks, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Gulf Coast states.
