Health law posts solid sign-ups despite GOP repeal vow
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration says 11.5 million people have enrolled for coverage under the president's health care law as of Dec. 24. That's about 290,000 more sign-ups than last year at the same time, despite the Republican vow to repeal "Obamacare."
Health and Human Services officials said Tuesday the latest nationwide numbers refute claims by GOP leaders that the Affordable Care Act is in a death spiral — about to collapse because of problems like rising premiums, dwindling choice, and younger people staying out of the market.
Separately, the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation has released an analysis that suggests Republican lawmakers could face a backlash if their repeal drive destabilizes insurance markets for individuals. It found that about 55 percent of "Obamacare" enrollees last year lived in Republican congressional districts.
