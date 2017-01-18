The latest: Trump encouraging crowds for inauguration events

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11 a.m.

Donald Trump has been tweeting that his inauguration will bring record numbers of people to Washington — and he's going all-out to make that happen.

The Trump team is posting ads on Facebook and Twitter encouraging people to come to Washington for the inaugural festivities.

The ads say Trump "wants to personally invite" people to Thursday's inaugural welcome concert and Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

They include a video from Trump promising the concert will be "really fantastic."

Christopher Geldart, the district's director of homeland security, says officials are planning for inaugural turnout of 800,000 to 900,000 people.

That would be a sizable turnout but nowhere near the 1.8 million who attended Barack Obama's first inauguration.

——

10:10 a.m.

An AP poll finds that Americans across the political spectrum put health care reform at the top of the nation's priorities. More than 4 in 10 Republicans, Democrats and independents say they want the government to do something about the indisputable problems with President Barack Obama's signature national health care law.

But The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found there's little agreement on what to do, echoing the uncertainty between President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on the subject.

Beyond health care, agreement on the top issues facing the nation ends. Democrats were more likely to mention the environment, racism and poverty. Republicans were more likely to cite immigration, terrorism, government spending and taxes.

——

8:40 a.m.

The marching band from a historically black college in Alabama is getting a big send-off as it heads to Washington to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural.

The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes have a noon ceremony at the city square, then board buses for the nation's capital.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the band has raised more than $620,000 for the trip. Some alumni didn't want the school linked to Trump. The online fundraising campaign took off after the university president appeared on a Fox News show to defend the band's performance.

The college was founded by two former slaves.

——

8 a.m.

A man was taken to a hospital after he says he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington as a protest.

A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

Maggiolo says a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2k3QaiZ) the man says he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. In a video, the unidentified man says he was protesting the election of somebody who's "incapable of respecting the Constitution."

———

7:15 a.m.

Don't expect any letup in tweeting from Donald Trump after he becomes president.

Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that he'll keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.

In the interview aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he doesn't really like tweeting, adding, "I have other things I could be doing."

But Trump said he turns to social media because "I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract."