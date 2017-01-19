The latest: Umbrella policy revised for Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:25 a.m.

It may rain on Donald Trump's parade.

Due to the forecast of rain for Inauguration Day, the National Park Service is revising its "no umbrella" policy for Friday.

The park service says collapsible mini umbrellas will be allowed on the parade route as well as on the National Mall for the inauguration.

Long, noncollapsible umbrellas will not be allowed along the route or on the Mall.

———

11:10 a.m.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he'll march with a leading abortion-rights advocate the day after the inauguration.

McAuliffe said at a news conference Thursday that he will accompany Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at the Women's March on Washington. The event was organized by women dismayed at Trump's election.

The Democratic governor has a year left in office. He's been an outspoken supporter of abortion rights.

McAuliffe is close friends with former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He's not planning on attending the inauguration of Donald Trump. Several Democratic congressmen from Virginia have also said they will skip it.

———

10:52 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is heading to Washington for his inauguration.

Trump and his family drove away from Trump Tower in New York City Thursday morning. Some onlookers and hecklers gathered on Manhattan's streets to watch the motorcade.

He was en route to LaGuardia Airport where he will board a military aircraft to fly to Washington. Trump is traveling without any media.

Trump will attend several events Thursday ahead of his swearing-in Friday.

Trump will live in the White House but is expected to spend time at both Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, his coastal Florida estate.

———

10:40 a.m.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it "shouldn't be a shocker" that Donald Trump will be staying at his new Washington hotel.

Spicer said at a news conference Thursday the hotel is a symbol of the kind of government Trump wants to run, "ahead of time and under budget."

Trump made a surprise visit to Trump International Hotel on Wednesday night, grabbing a late dinner before heading back to New York.

Reporters were not allowed inside the hotel, which is currently off-limits to journalists.

———

10: 37 a.m.

Donald Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says new Cabinet nominees have been subjected to "delay tactic after delay tactic" by Democrats.

At a news conference Thursday, Spicer said partisan politics have delayed confirmation of Elaine Chao as Trump's transportation secretary, Ben Carson as housing secretary and Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

The incoming White House press secretary says those three "weren't even on their political hit list" and questions why their nominations are being held up.

Ethics reviews had not been completed on some nominees, slowing the process. Several critical nominees, such as Trump's defense secretary pick, James Mattis, could be confirmed as soon as Friday.

Haley is the South Carolina governor who just had her hearing on Wednesday.

———

10:17 a.m.

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the first few daily media briefings will be held in the usual briefing room.

At an on-camera news conference Thursday, Spicer said it will be a little crammed, but that the sessions will be in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House.

Last week, senior administration officials said they might relocate daily briefings to accommodate the large number of journalists interested in covering the Trump administration.

The proposal raised concern that it might result in limited access given President-elect Donald Trump's contentious relationship with the media.

———

10:05 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says that the cooperation shown by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden "would make every American proud."

At a news conference Thursday about the transition, Pence expressed appreciation "first and foremost" to Obama and Biden.

Obama last week described the transition as "unusual," adding, "I think the president-elect would agree with me."

Obama and President-elect Donald Trump often clashed publicly, whether on policy issues or over which of them would win in a hypothetical race for the White House against one another.

———

9:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.

Perdue is a farmer's son who built businesses in grain trading and trucking before becoming the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.

Agriculture secretary is the only Cabinet post for which Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has not announced a selection.

———

9:10 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there's "no specific credible threat" against Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday.

Johnson said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.

Johnson says this is an age of the "self-radicalized actor—the so-called lone wolf—and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat."

Johnson says that's why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there."

———

8:33 a.m.

The Secret Service says a vehicle in a motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck a D.C. police reserve officer.

That's according to WRC-TV, which reports (http://bit.ly/2k6T3jn) that police say the officer was conducting traffic control in northwest Washington on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle in the motorcade hit him.

The Secret Service says the officer was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and later released.

———

7:30 a.m.

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect's temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a "Queer Dance Party." Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.

The group found Pence's street blocked. It wasn't clear if he was home.