Suspected U.S. drone kills 2 al-Qaida Yemen fighters

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and tribal officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike killed two al-Qaida militants in the country's central region.

They say a missile strike early Monday morning hit a car in Shabwa province used by militants coming from Bayda province. The Yemeni officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

The strike came a day after U.S. forces launched a raid in Bayda that killed three alleged senior leaders of Yemen's al-Qaida branch. About 30 others also died in the action, half of them possibly civilians, including women and children.

A U.S. military service member was also killed and three others were wounded during the raid.

U.S. strikes against suspected al-Qaida targets have been common in recent years in Yemen.