Witnesses help rescue pilot, 84, from fiery plane crash
MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Two witnesses helped pull an 84-year-old pilot to safety after the single-engine aircraft he was flying crashed in North Carolina and became engulfed in flames.
WBTV (http://bit.ly/2kNR7vr ) reports that Tyler Woodard and Brian Stevens rushed over to rescue John Henry Shell Sr. on Monday afternoon in Burke County.
Shell was out of the aircraft but needed help getting away from the burning wreckage, which caused a brush fire.
Morganton Public Safety Chief Ronnie Rector says Shell was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Officials did not give an update on his condition.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.