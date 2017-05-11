Driver, 14 students hurt in bus crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say 14 children and a bus driver are injured after a school bus swerved to avoid an accident, drove over a guardrail and down a steep embankment near St. Louis.
The bus crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 as it ferried students from St. Louis to a school in St. Louis County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says a car struck the median and spun toward the bus. It isn't clear if the vehicles collided, but the bus swerved and ended up about 15 feet (5 meters) down a hill.
The bus driver is hospitalized with moderate injuries. St. Louis Children's Hospital spokeswoman Abby Wuellner says all 14 children are being evaluated but that none of their injuries appears to be life-threatening.
