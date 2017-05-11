The latest: Stone vows to cooperate with Senate panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on Congress and the Russia probes (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he will "fully comply" with the Senate intelligence committee's request for information and documents relating to its Russia investigation.

But at the same time, Stone says he wants to testify, since members of Congress' panels involved in the Russia probe "have disparaged me publicly."

He also says in an appearance on NBC's "Today" show that he favored the firing of FBI Director James Comey and thought that Trump "made the right decision."

Stone also said Comey had "become a law onto himself" and argued that likening his ouster to the Nixon era "Saturday Night Massacre" was like comparing "apples and oranges." He said "the Russian collusion scandal is without any evidence to this day."

The longtime Trump confidant also said that Comey's firing "had nothing to do with Russia."

———

3:10 a.m.

The Senate intelligence committee subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel's investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, issued a joint statement saying the panel decided to issue the subpoena after Flynn, through his lawyer, declined to cooperate with an April 28 request to turn over the documents.

Flynn and other associates of President Donald Trump have received similar requests from the committee for information and documents over the past few weeks.

Copies of request letters sent to longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page were shared with The Associated Press. Those letters, which were nearly identical, sought emails, text messages, letters, phone records or any other relevant information they have about meetings or contacts that they or any other individual affiliated with the Trump campaign had with Russian officials or representatives of Russian business interests.