Montana deputy killed in shootout

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed early Tuesday in a shootout that prompted a pursuit across southwestern Montana and ended with one of the suspects being shot and hospitalized and another under arrest, officials said.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road near Three Forks, Gootkin told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Investigators found the deputy’s vehicle in a ditch and used its dashboard camera to identify the sport utility vehicle he was pursuing, Gootkin said.

The SUV was later spotted about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away. Officers deployed spike strips, but the vehicle continued on Interstate 90 until it eventually stopped about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Missoula.

Gootkin says the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital.

Missoula County authorities tell the Missoulian that the driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. He is believed to be the shooter’s father.

The names of the officer and the other suspect have not been released.

U.S. Highway 287 between Townsend and Three Forks was closed Tuesday while the shooting is investigated. Traffic was being diverted around the spot of the second shooting.

The nation marked Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday.