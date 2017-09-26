Underwood's former assistant arrested on federal corruption charges
NEW YORK — Four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State were among those arrested on federal corruption charges Tuesday after they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, authorities said.
The coaches were identified in court papers as Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. They are in federal custody and expected to make court appearances later Tuesday.
Evans was part of first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood's staff last season, Underwood's lone season with the Cowboys before Illinois hired him in mid-March.
Evans served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Underwood last season.
The four college basketball assistant coaches were among 10 people charged in Manhattan federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas. The details were to be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Since 2015, the FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA, federal authorities said.
In criminal complaints, investigators said many coaches have “enormous influence” over their players and how they select their agents and other advisers when they leave college and enter the NBA.
“The investigation has revealed several instances in which coaches have exercised that influence by steering players and their families to retain particular advisers, not because of the merits of those advisers, but because the coaches were being bribed by the advisers to do so,” the papers said.
Person was arrested in Alabama; Bland in Tampa, Florida; Evans in Oklahoma; and Richardson in Arizona.
It was not immediately clear who will represent them in court. It was also not clear who will represent Gatto.
Person, the associate head coach at Auburn University, was selected by the Indiana Pacers as the fourth overall pick in the 1986 NBA draft. He played for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.
A criminal complaint quoted Evans in several instances bragging about his ability to steer the young athletes toward prospective agents and advisers, promising them that “every guy I recruit and get is my personal kid.”
Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one or two years of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.
As the head coach from Oklahoma State, Underwood is responsible for the actions of his assistants, in the eyes of the NCAA. https://s3.amazonaws.com/sidearm.sites/sfajacks.com/documents/2017/6/7/HC_Res_Leg_Memo.pdf
Aside from the 2016-17 season at Oklahoma State, Evans and Underwood spent five seasons together on the staffs at Kansas State and South Carolina. That's a 6-year relationship. You tend to really know someone after 6 years, so if Evans is dirty, is it beyond a reasonable doubt to deduce that Underwood may have some mud on him?
What did Underwood have to say about Evans when he hired him in 2016 at OSU?
"We're very fortunate to have Lamont join the Cowboy family," said Underwood. "I take tremendous comfort with Lamont in terms of who he is and what he stands for. His ability to work and interact with our players is second to none. He has established recruiting ties all over the country, and I consider him one of the top recruiters in the country. There's no doubt he'll benefit our program and our student-athletes for years to come."
Antigua was cleared of wrongdoing.
http://www.theledger.com/sports/20170919/south-florida-basketball-gets-o...
I suppose the dominos will fall. Should it get to Underwood, we can take comfort that the rest of College basketball will be a smoking crater as well in the meantime. Louisville is toast. My theory is that something would have been found by now regarding Underwood. FBI doesn't cut corners.
Not sure why you guys are so intent to see the program fail though.
At the risk of sounding mean, I'd guess the schools involved would probably have had multiple athletes with NBA potential. So I doubt Illinois has to worry about any of its staff getting caught up in the investigation. Not sure that the head coaches would have known -- some of the assistants might have been closer to the players.
The point was that the assistant coaches would have been close enough to the players to interact with them directly, and there probably wouldn't have been any incentive to let the head coach know what was going on. Why risk getting shut down or having to share the money?
