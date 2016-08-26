2 men wounded by state trooper in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations is investigating after a trooper shot and wounded two men on Chicago's South Side.

The incident began Thursday around 8:30 p.m. as Illinois State Police made an unrelated traffic stop. A taxi driver pulled up and said his passengers were refusing to pay. Troopers spoke to two men in the taxi's back seat.

Authorities say one man pulled a gun and refused to drop it after being ordered to do so. A trooper fired into the car, hitting the two men — one in the lower torso. The other man was hit in the toe.

A 23-year-old is in police custody and a 25-year-old remains at Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene.