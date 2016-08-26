Illinois State expecting record enrollment
NORMAL (AP) — Illinois State University says it believes that both its overall enrollment and freshman enrollment will set records for a third consecutive year.
Figures available during this first week of classes are only preliminary, but they show more than 3,600 freshmen and more than 21,000 students in all.
Illinois State spokesman Jay Groves told The Pantagraph in Bloomington (http://bit.ly/2brNGnY ) that official figures will not be available until next week.
School officials have long said the ideal enrollment for ISU is between 20,000 and 21,000.
Groves insists that handling more than that will not be a problem. He said the campus has space and faculty to accommodate those additional students.
Some state schools have warned of enrollment drops this fall as Illinois wrestles with its protracted budget crisis.
