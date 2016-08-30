Bike race marred by crashes when riders hit tacks

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Bloomington has asked police to investigate, but so far neither officials nor riders know who laced streets used for a bicycle race with tacks that led to flat tires and crashes.

Mayor Tari Renner tells WGLT-radio in Bloomington (http://bit.ly/2bwvj2E ) he is shocked and struggles to understand why anyone would put tacks on the course used for Saturday's Bloomington Criterium.

Apparently no serious injuries were reported, but some cyclists described an eight-bike pileup.

Rider Tom Keller says he was part of it. He says he hit the tacks and went down just as another cyclist did the same.

Keller complains that the bicycles used for the race can cost as much $9,000 each and can be expensive to repair.