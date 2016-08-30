Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News College of Medicine dean: 'I would drop anything to join this effort'

Bike race marred by crashes when riders hit tacks
| Subscribe

More State

Bike race marred by crashes when riders hit tacks

Tue, 08/30/2016 - 12:00pm | The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Bloomington has asked police to investigate, but so far neither officials nor riders know who laced streets used for a bicycle race with tacks that led to flat tires and crashes.

Mayor Tari Renner tells WGLT-radio in Bloomington (http://bit.ly/2bwvj2E ) he is shocked and struggles to understand why anyone would put tacks on the course used for Saturday's Bloomington Criterium.

Apparently no serious injuries were reported, but some cyclists described an eight-bike pileup.

Rider Tom Keller says he was part of it. He says he hit the tacks and went down just as another cyclist did the same.

Keller complains that the bicycles used for the race can cost as much $9,000 each and can be expensive to repair.

Sections (2):News, State

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

ROB McCOLLEY wrote 52 min 2 sec ago
Profile Picture

Sloppy coverage by the AP.

But I did the legwork and discovered that of the 13 Bloomingtons in the US and the 3 in Canada, this story concerns the Bloomington in Illinois.

Roanrider wrote 21 min ago

According to the AP Stylebook, p. 73, "On state wires, additional cities in a state or region may stand alone if requested by the newspapers served."

Maybe you should use your Google skills to search for some gainful employment...

emily1234567890 wrote 17 min 47 sec ago

In response to Rob McColley: Man! You should really consider becoming an editor at the NG. I see you on here frequently correcting errors. If you aren't a journalist, you should strongly consider it. 