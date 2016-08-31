Prosecutor: Decatur cop justified in shooting man with BB gun

DECATUR (AP) — Authorities say a white Decatur police officer was justified in shooting a black armed with a knife and BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

The Herald & Review reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2bYoEPO ) that Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott determined the officer broke no laws. The five-year veteran can return to work.

Last month, Officer Andrew Wittmer shot Lonnie Mitchell, who was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and continues to recover.

Squad car video shows an officer ordering a man to stop as he crosses the street. He is heard telling police that he is armed. The officer orders him to lie down and not reach for weapons. Mitchell apparently doesn't comply.

Police said they believed they saw him reach for what they thought was a firearm before they fired.