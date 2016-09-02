Godfrey man faces terrorism-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE (AP) — Southern Illinois authorities have charged an 18-year-old with terrorism-related felonies saying he threatened mass casualty events.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said Thursday that Keaun L. Cook of Godfrey was charged with material support for terrorism and making a terrorist threat. Cook is held at the Madison County jail on $150,000 bond.

Gibbons said the threats were verbal and that Cook had been in contact with a terrorist organization via multiple electronic means. He says an individual alerted authorities to the threats.

Gibbons says threatened venues were notified so extra security could be taken. He didn't say what venues were threatened. Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said no materials were recovered from Cook to indicate making of weapons.

An attorney hasn't yet been assigned to Cook.