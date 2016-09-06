Illinois deputies find missing 6-foot rooster sculpture

MOWEAQUA (AP) — A 6-foot, 300-pound steel rooster that disappeared from a central Illinois front yard has been found, but the mystery of who nabbed the sculpture remains unsolved.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2bOwreR ) Melanie and Darrell Hall of Moweaqua discovered their rooster missing in June. The roadside artwork had worn costumes for Halloween and school colors to support the teams of Central A&M High. His even had a name: Ruben.

A tip led the Christian County Sheriff's Department to a creek five miles from the Halls' farmhouse. They found the rooster in pieces and submerged.

A welder and a body shop are making repairs. The Halls have posted signs in their yard to answer questions from fans. One recent sign reads: "Ruben requires orthopedic and cosmetic surgery; will return."