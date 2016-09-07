Governors State to close business centers
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — Governors State University has announced it is closing its Illinois Small Business Development Center and its Illinois SBDC International Trade Center due to the state's budget crisis.
In a statement Tuesday, University President Elaine P. Maimon noted a 70 percent cut in state appropriations for fiscal year 2016 and only a six-month, stopgap budget for fiscal year 2017. She says as a result, Governor State must move funds used to match federal and state dollars to departments that will maintain student services.
Maimon called the decision to close the programs a difficult one, adding the development center had been a "definitive resource" for business owners and entrepreneurs in Chicago's southern suburbs.
University officials say the centers have helped more than 6,000 clients create 4,650 new jobs since 2001.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.