Report: Foot chases factor in many Chicago police shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper’s analysis of Chicago police shootings from 2010 through 2015 found that foot chases played a role in more than a third of the 235 cases that ended with someone wounded or killed.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2cjNk59 ) about half of the pursuits began as police attempted to stop or question people for curfew violations, public drinking, thefts, disturbance calls or other minor offenses. According to the analysis, nearly a quarter of those killed by police during foot chases were struck only in the back.

The analysis found that police say they recovered a gun in 84 percent of the shootings by officers involved in foot pursuits. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says: “I don’t know if we would be respected or effective if we stopped chasing bad guys.”

