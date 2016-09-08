Federal judge says Illinois campaign finance law constitutional

CHICAGO (AP) — Current Illinois law that limits how much political action committees, or PACs, can contribute to candidates, but permits political parties and their legislative leadership to contribute as much as they want, is constitutional and can remain on the books, a federal judge in Chicago ruled Wednesday.

The Illinois Liberty PAC, Republican state Sen. Kyle McCarter and PAC contributor Edgar Bachrach brought the lawsuit, arguing that letting political parties give to campaigns without limits while restricting what PACs and individuals can give violates their rights to free speech and equal protection under the U.S. Constitution.

State legislators adopted the 2009 campaign finance law amid calls for anti-corruption reforms after then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich's arrest in 2008 and his subsequent impeachment. The Chicago Democrat is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence in Colorado for convictions that included trying to trade an appointment to President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat for campaign money.

Federal Judge Gary Feinerman had already dismissed other claims in the four-year-old lawsuit. Feinerman's Wednesday ruling reinforced his earlier findings that Illinois legislators acted within their legal discretion by regulating campaign spending as they did.

Wednesday's ruling followed a two-day bench trial focused on one of the last remaining issues — legislative caucus committees, from which party leaders distribute campaign funds, and how the finance law should apply to them. The suit argued the legislative groups should have been treated like PACs as the law is written. But the judge disagreed, finding that they are essentially extensions of parties, thus not subject to spending restrictions.

Liberty Justice Center, whose lawyers represented the plaintiffs, said later Wednesday that attorneys would appeal the ruling.

"Illinois' political leaders should not be allowed to use campaign finance rules to tilt the political playing field in their favor and protect themselves from competition," said Jacob Huebert, the center's senior attorney. "That isn't just unfair. It's unconstitutional."

A senior advisor to the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform, David Melton, said the nonprofit group welcomed the judge's ruling, in part, because it establishes the right of state legislators to regulate campaign spending within certain parameters. But he said he would have preferred that the original law also placed the spending restrictions on the legislative caucus committees.

A spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office, whose attorneys defended the law, said in an email that it's "pleased with the result."