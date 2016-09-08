Gang member convicted in Chicago restaurant shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A reputed Chicago gang member who targeted rivals but ended up killing two teenage bystanders and wounding five others at a crowded fast-food restaurant has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Arthur Chaney was found guilty Wednesday in the death of 17-year-old Dantril Brown and 16-year-old Jawan Ross.

Neither Brown nor Ross, both high school students, were Chaney's intended targets on Dec. 27, 2011. However, Assistant State's Attorney John Maher said in his closing arguments that Chaney was bent on shooting rival gang members as he jumped out of an SUV and fired 15 times toward his rivals.

The intended targets, Kenny Lofton and Terry Rush, who suffered a graze wound, identified Chaney as the shooter.

Assistant Public Defender Kathleen Moriarty suggested Lofton and Rush were "pressured" by detectives to name Chaney as the gunman.