Bike-sharing company setting up in Normal
NORMAL (AP) — A pedal-power program is coming to Bloomington-Normal because of the Normal City Council's approval of a contract with a bicycle-sharing company.
The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2c51uI9 ) that Cambridge, Mass.-based Zagster will install nine stations in Bloomington as well as Normal, although Bloomington isn't paying for the program — nor is Illinois Wesleyan University in that city or Illinois State University in Normal.
Zagster will receive $84,600 a year over three years and 7 percent of rental proceeds. Normal officials believe they can recoup 20 percent of their cost through remaining rental fees.
BroMenn Medical Center will chip in $10,000 per year and advertise on the bikes and stations.
Normal City Manager Mark Peterson says the contract can be canceled with 90 days' notice.
