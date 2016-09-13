Chicago woman sentenced to jail in stabbing of cat

WHEATON (AP) — A Chicago woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty after admitting she helped her adult daughter fatally stab the family's cat has been sentenced to jail.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2coqKqg ) Kelly Palermo on Monday learned her punishment of 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation. She says she pleaded guilty "to take the blame" for her kids, especially her daughter.

Authorities have said the 51-year-old woman became angry when the cat bit her June 10, 2015, at her daughter's house in suburban Elmhurst.

DuPage County Judge Robert Miller says the cat was trying to "save her own life from the hands of people trying to kill her."

Samantha Palermo was declared mentally unfit for trial and is undergoing outpatient therapy so she can face trial.