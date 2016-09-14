Businessman offers to bail out some in jail

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago businessman says he plans to bail out Cook County Jail inmates who are incarcerated for nonviolent misdemeanors.

Willie Wilson, who ran for Chicago mayor last year, told WBBM-AM (http://cbsloc.al/2c7q5Y6 ) he wants to give those he intends to help a second chance. He says if they are sitting in jail they don't have a chance to get a good education to start their lives over.

In the beginning, Wilson says he plans to invest $15,000 to bail out 15 to 20 inmates with bonds set at $1,000 or less. He also plans to give each of them $200 in cash once they're out.

Wilson says he is working with the Cook County sheriff's office to identify the inmates who might best benefit from his program.