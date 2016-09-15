Doctor: Kirk made 'full cognitive recovery' from stroke

CHICAGO (AP) — A physician who treated U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk after his 2012 stroke says the Illinois Republican "has made a full cognitive recovery."

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2cuEzDz) the newspaper requested medical records from Kirk and his re-election challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth.

Kirk's campaign released a letter from Kirk's neurosurgeon saying he has no use of his left arm or hand and limited use of his left leg, but the stroke didn't affect the side of his brain that controls "cognitive and verbal functions."

The release comes as the health of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has become an issue in the presidential race, and Kirk's campaign thinks voters are questioning whether his stroke affected his judgment.

A spokesman for Duckworth, who lost both legs in Iraq, says her records are still being compiled.