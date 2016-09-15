Man convicted of killing roommate shortly after moving in

WHEATON (AP) — A man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing his roommate during an argument hours after moving into the man's Naperville townhome in 2014.

Twenty-four-year-old Grant Muren was found guilty Wednesday evening of second-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson following a bench trial in DuPage County.

Defense lawyer Paul DeLuca argued that the killing was self-defense, but called the trial and ruling "fair."

Prosecutors say Muren beat and strangled 55-year-old Charles Clark after they had a sexual encounter and Clark told Muren to leave the home.

Authorities say the Clark met Muren after the younger man answered Clark's Craigslist posting for a new roommate. Investigators said that Muren tried to burn a lease agreement and cause an explosion at the home with natural gas.