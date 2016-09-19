Pregnant woman killed in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in Chicago say a 19-year-old pregnant woman has been killed in a shooting that left another man injured.
The Cook County medical examiner identified the victim of the shooting as 19-year-old Parasha M. Beard. Police say she and a 26-year-old man were shot in the South Chicago neighborhood about 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Police say she was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Police Officer Kevin Quaid says the two victims were in a parked car when another vehicle drove past and someone fired shots.
