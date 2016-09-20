Foul play suspected in Rockford deaths

ROCKFORD (AP) — Authorities in Rockford say they suspect foul play in the deaths of three children and a woman in a northern Illinois house fire.

The Winnebago County coroner’s office says 27-year-old Keandra Austin, 9-year-old V’Angelo Totty, 6-year-old Keeryn Austin and 6-month-old Aliya Beasley-Austin died in the Saturday morning blaze.

Rockford police Assistant Deputy Chief Kevin Ogden said Monday autopsies conducted by the coroner’s office were inconclusive as to cause of the deaths.

The Rockford Register Star reports the victims may have been killed before the house was set on fire, but a cause of death will require further forensic study. Authorities say detectives are interviewing friends, family members, witnesses and anyone who might know something that could aid the investigation.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying possible suspects.

