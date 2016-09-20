Joliet man faces life in prison for fatal shooting

JOLIET (AP) — A Will County judge has convicted a Joliet man of first-degree murder for gunning down a man in an alley two years ago.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow announced that 31-year-old Aloysius Alexander was found guilty of shooting 59-year-old Johnny Lockhart in the alley behind Alexander's home in December 2014.

Alexander also shot Lockhart's son, Ledontia Lockhart, who survived and testified against Alexander.

Glasgow says Circuit Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes also found Lockhart guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Ledontia Lockhart and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He faces life in prison when sentenced Dec. 2.

Alexander and two other men confronted Ledontia Lockhart over a $400 money order he had allegedly taken which belonged to the girlfriend of one of the men.