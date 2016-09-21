Decatur council eases local punishment for pot

DECATUR (AP) — The city council in Decatur has raised the amount of marijuana someone can possess and still be guilty of no more than a city-code violation punishable by fines.

The council voted Monday to make possession of 30 grams of marijuana or less a matter for the city’s administrative court and punishable by no more than a fine. The amount previously had been 2.5 grams or less.

According to The Herald & Review in Decatur http://bit.ly/2d1Y6yv , the council took the step after similar changes in state law were made earlier this year.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation that made possession of 10 grams or less a civil violation and 10 to 30 grams a Class B misdemeanor.

