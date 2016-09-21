Illinois gets $1.8 million for low-income students taking AP tests

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will receive nearly $1.8 million to help low-income students take advanced placement tests.

The U.S. Department of Education announced today that it has awarded the grants as part of efforts to boost college- and career-readiness for underserved students. The tests let students obtain college credit for high school courses, reducing the time and cost required to complete a postsecondary degree.

The grants are used to help the students pay for AP tests administered by the College Board, the International Baccalaureate Organization and Cambridge International Examinations. The grants are expected to be sufficient to cover all but $15 of the cost of each test taken by low-income students.

The funding is based on state estimates of the numbers of tests that would be taken by students from low-income families.