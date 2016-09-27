Man convicted in 1995 murders freed but faces retrial

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man whose conviction for 1995 double murder was thrown out on appeal in July has finally walked out of prison.

However, Charles Johnson, who was freed on $50,000 bail Monday, is not a free man. Cook County prosecutors say the will retry Johnson and his alleged accomplice, Larod Styles, in the fatal shootings of Yousef Ali and Khalid Ibrahim.

Johnson and Styles were sentenced to life in prison for murders during a robbery at the victims' car dealership.

The men were granted new trials in light of fingerprint evidence their attorneys say points to another culprit. Styles has been unable to post bond.

Johnson, a Cola-Cola deliveryman, signed a confession saying he planned to steal cars for parts to sell on the black market. The 39-year-old Johnson now claims Chicago Police detectives pressured him into confessing.