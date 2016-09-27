Study: Illinois video gaming has generated $785 million
CARBONDALE (AP) — Data from industry experts and the state of Illinois show video gaming has generated about $785 million in state and local tax revenue since the machines were legalized four years ago.
The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2denxMd ) reported that the number of establishments in Illinois that allow the machines has grown as well — with 5,600 businesses having machines.
Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association officials said the state brings in more than $22 million a month in taxes from gaming that's meant to support capital infrastructure projects.
The association's president, Michael Gelatka, said the numbers indicate that the association is fulfilling its goal of supporting businesses and bringing in tax revenue for state and local governments.
"Our goal from the beginning with video gaming has been to make an economic difference: for our partners who draw players to their establishments, for their employees and patrons, and for our state and local governments who need tax revenue to support their services and programs," Gelatka, said. "These numbers confirm video gaming is making that difference, and we look forward to working with policymakers in Springfield and in our communities to build on this good progress."
The study found that video gaming tax revenue could grow to about $500 million annually if the about 150 municipalities that don't allow video gaming decide to participate. This study did not include the city of Chicago. According to the association if Chicago had been included in the study the numbers could reach $700 million a year.
What the study DOESNT show you is:
How many small town businesses or any business for that matter is suffering because of video gaming.
Instead of buying flowers for their wife at a local flower store, or a few extra groceries at the grocery store or instead of going to get ice cream at the Dairy Barn, drive in movie theatre in Gibson City .......They have blown all their money in these video gaming machines.
Its disgusting. It's NOT new money. It's the same money being spent elsewhere.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.