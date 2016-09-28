ISU marks its second-largest fundraising year
|
NORMAL (AP) — Illinois State University raised more than $21 million during the fiscal year that ended in June, making it the second-largest fundraising year in the school's history.
The school said in a news release Tuesday it received support from corporate partners, friends of the university and nearly 12,000 alumni, including more than 1,000 first-time donors.
The gifts will go toward scholarships and university programs.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.