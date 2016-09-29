Audit: College of DuPage severance outpaces similar deals

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An Illinois House-ordered audit of the College of DuPage has noted that a severance payment to a former president outstripped ones offered to peers at other colleges.

The review released Wednesday by Auditor General Frank Mautino found nothing illegal about the $763,000 severance payment last year to ex-president Robert Breuder to end his contract three years early.

House Republicans called for the audit in May 2015 of the school in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn.

The audit said of 16 other community college presidents' separation packages, only three included lump-sum payments — at most, $380,000 at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills.

It noted state law that took effect a year ago limits community college presidents' contracts to four years and severance payments to one year.