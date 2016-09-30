Harrisburg murder suspect charged with attempted kidnapping
HARRISBURG (AP) — A southern Illinois prosecutor has charged a doctor accused of killing his estranged wife with trying to pay to have the prosecutor kidnapped.
Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw on Wednesday announced the charges against Brian T. Burns, who was charged with murder of his wife, Carla Burns, in March and accused of burning her body and spreading the ashes to try to cover it up.
Henshaw said Burns contacted an undercover detective Sept. 13 and agreed to pay him $1,000 to kidnap Henshaw. Investigators said they began looking at Burns' activity in jail at the end of July.
"I've had threats against my life two or three times, but not from individuals that were in jail at that time," said Henshaw.
Burns' has also been charged with solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempt of aggravated kidnapping.
Henshaw said he anticipates the new charges will be charged separate from the murder case. He has not yet decided if a special prosecutor will be appointed, but said he will continue to handle the Burns murder case.
"I'd have a response but I can't tell you what I'm thinking, okay? I can't separate the state's attorney from the individual," Henshaw joked.
Burns is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $2 million cash bond.
It wasn't immediately clear if Burns has an attorney.
