Frerichs: State will suspend Wells Fargo business

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs says Wells Fargo will lose millions of dollars in fees after the state suspended $30 billion in investment activity with the troubled bank Monday.

Frerichs said at a news conference in Chicago that Illinois will stop using Wells Fargo as a broker-dealer to purchase investments because of illegal practices by the nation's second-largest bank. The Democrat says he will re-evaluate the bank after one year.

U.S. and California regulators fined San Francisco-based Wells Fargo $185 million, saying employees who were trying to meet sales targets opened up to 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge. Federal regulators have not said whether they've referred the case to the Justice Department.

Frerichs says he doesn't know precisely how much Illinois' action will cost Wells Fargo.