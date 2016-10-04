Normal council OKs study of railroad underpass

NORMAL (AP) — The Normal City Council has approved up to $1.4 million for a study to determine whether to build a pedestrian underpass to spur development south of the Amtrak train station.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2dAR435) that the council voted 5-0 Monday on the study, which is expected to be complete in two years. At that time, the town will have preliminary drawings, a cost estimate and project schedule. It would take three to five years from now to complete the underpass.

The review will evaluate the project's needs and lay out alternatives to an underpass. It will also develop a concept and cost and seek public input.