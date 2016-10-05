Illinois marijuana sales top $20 million since program began

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Medical marijuana sales reached more than $3.8 million last month at licensed dispensaries throughout Illinois.

The state released new monthly sales figures Wednesday. September's sales figures bring the total retail sales in Illinois to $23.5 million since purchasing began in November last year, topping the $20 million mark for the first time.

The program now includes 11,100 patients with state approval to buy marijuana legally. Eighty-five of those patients are children and teenagers. The number of dispensaries continues to grow, too, with 44 now licensed to sell medical marijuana.

Meanwhile, seven lawsuits have been filed by Illinois patients who want their medical conditions added to the list of qualifying conditions and are working their way through the courts. The cases could expand the number of patients eligible for the program.