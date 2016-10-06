DeKalb judges review bail for fairness, public safety

SYCAMORE (AP) — Judges in DeKalb County are studying bail practices for criminal defendants to ensure that they're fair and maintain public safety.

Courts in the county 70 miles west of Chicago for several years have moved away from requiring cash bond to remain free while awaiting trial. The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2dLCJ5s ) the study came in response to lawsuits in southern states challenging the constitutionality of bail practices.

Reform advocates say someone who is poor shouldn't remain locked up because he can't put up cash.

Judges want to protect the public, but recognize that defendants are presumed innocent and their jobs and lives continue while awaiting trial.

Court officials point out that nine in 10 defendants on bail since 2014 made all court appearances and did not face new charges.