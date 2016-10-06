Officials meet over allegations involving voting
KANKAKEE (AP) — The U.S. attorney for central Illinois and Attorney General Lisa Madigan met with Kankakee County officials to address allegations of voter fraud and intimidation.
In a statement Wednesday, Madigan and U.S. Attorney James Lewis said their meeting with Republican State's Attorney Jamie Boyd and county clerk officials was to ensure a fair, open and legal election.
Boyd says the county clerk's office received complaints from people claiming they were offered bribes by "individuals from Chicago" in return for voting for Democratic candidates.
Lewis and Madigan said the two sides addressed that and allegations some minority voters were being subjected to unnecessary requirements and misinformation about their ability to vote.
The controversy is centered on race between Democratic State Rep. Kate Cloonen and Republican challenger Lindsay Parkhurst. It's among the most expensive House races this year.
