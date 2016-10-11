Nursing home contests $50,000 fine after patient death

FRANKLIN GROVE (AP) — An Illinois nursing home is contesting a $50,000 fine for a mechanical lift failure and other violations that state investigators say contributed to a resident's death.

The (Dixon) Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2dN1kns ) the Illinois Department of Public Health cited Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center for the lift problem as well as a violation of the state Nursing Home Care Act.

The center is cooperating with the state, but Administrator Jessica Rogers says the nursing home doesn't agree with the findings.

According to a state report, the lift was used June 10 to transfer a patient from a wheelchair to a bed and a support loop to the sling holding her left leg broke. She fell, breaking her legs, and a doctor said that contributed to her death four days later.