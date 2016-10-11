Nursing home contests $50,000 fine after patient death
FRANKLIN GROVE (AP) — An Illinois nursing home is contesting a $50,000 fine for a mechanical lift failure and other violations that state investigators say contributed to a resident's death.
The (Dixon) Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2dN1kns ) the Illinois Department of Public Health cited Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center for the lift problem as well as a violation of the state Nursing Home Care Act.
The center is cooperating with the state, but Administrator Jessica Rogers says the nursing home doesn't agree with the findings.
According to a state report, the lift was used June 10 to transfer a patient from a wheelchair to a bed and a support loop to the sling holding her left leg broke. She fell, breaking her legs, and a doctor said that contributed to her death four days later.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.