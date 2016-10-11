Rockford weighs creation of public housing police unit

ROCKFORD (AP) — The city of Rockford is considering creating a specialized police unit to patrol its public housing properties in an effort to combat crime and create a stronger relationship with residents.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Rockford Housing Authority CEO Ron Clewer approached him about creation of the unit weeks after O'Shea was hired in April.

O'Shea told the Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2e1zpDv) the proposed POLICE unit is about building community relationships while also protecting those that are living in the housing. He noted a lot of the crime in public housing isn't caused by residents.

Officials say the housing authority would pay the full cost of operations, including equipment, pension, benefits and payroll. Aldermen are expected to hear details of the estimated $900,000 annual agreement on Tuesday.