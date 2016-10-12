Illinois man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder
WOODSTOCK (AP) — A northeastern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's 2015 death.
The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2e0Ygme ) a first-degree murder charge against 66-year-old Edward Hartgraves of Huntley was reduced Tuesday in exchange for the plea. A judge will determine the sentence, since there's no agreement on that with prosecutors.
Hartgraves' attorney Albert Wysocki says the right decision was made in order to do justice without putting family members through a lot of anxiety.
Huntley police say officers responded to Hartgraves' home and found his wife, Carol, bleeding from the chin. She was taken to a Woodstock hospital, where she received six stitches and treatment for a broken arm. She later died while being treated.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.