Illinois man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

WOODSTOCK (AP) — A northeastern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's 2015 death.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2e0Ygme ) a first-degree murder charge against 66-year-old Edward Hartgraves of Huntley was reduced Tuesday in exchange for the plea. A judge will determine the sentence, since there's no agreement on that with prosecutors.

Hartgraves' attorney Albert Wysocki says the right decision was made in order to do justice without putting family members through a lot of anxiety.

Huntley police say officers responded to Hartgraves' home and found his wife, Carol, bleeding from the chin. She was taken to a Woodstock hospital, where she received six stitches and treatment for a broken arm. She later died while being treated.