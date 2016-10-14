Rockford on pace to remove 200 blighted homes by 2018
ROCKFORD (AP) — Rockford officials say they are aiming to raze 200 dilapidated homes by the end of next year.
The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2dLQIpN ) aldermen approved a plan last year to remove 100 homes that are empty, damaged, violate building codes or are considered dangerous in an effort to remove blight from neighborhoods.
The Illinois city demolished 266 homes from 2012 through 2015. Another 62 have come down this year with 60 more in the process.
Georgie James says she's waited six years for the condemned house neighboring hers to be removed. A sign warns firefighters that the structure is weak. Police recently used the house for a SWAT team exercise.
The city has spent an average of $8,500 on each of the 62 homes it's torn down this year.
Comments
