Death of cyclist sparks update in Illinois driver's manual

MOUNT PROSPECT (AP) — A new entry will be added to the Illinois 2017 publication of the official "Rules of Road" after a suburban Chicago mother of five was struck and killed by an SUV while riding her bike in a crosswalk.

Although the entry has not yet been written, it will explain that when the crosswalk signal is activated and the lights are flashing, drivers need to stop until pedestrians and bicyclists have safely crossed the road, the Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2e0Vxfp).

Dave Drucker, a spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state's office, confirmed the new entry for 2017 and says the office is grateful to state Rep. David Harris for making the request for change.

Harris, who passes the crosswalk twice daily on his way to his office, said the new entry is a must for drivers to be aware of the crosswalk signal.

"I thought, 'My gosh, how are drivers supposed to know about it?'" Harris said.

Since the death of Mount Prospect resident Joni Beaudry, 55, on June 9, residents of the area have found the current crosswalk signal to be confusing and argued it's dangerous and should be removed.

More prevention steps are being taken, officials said. Last week, a third rapid flash beacon was installed near the crosswalk where Beaudry was struck.

"We hope this will improve visibility for drivers to have a beacon that can be seen clearly from all four lanes," said Sean Dorsey, director of public works for Mount Prospect.

Beaudry's husband believes the new beacon was long overdue.

"Quite frankly, that should have been part of the original design," he said. "It's an interim step, and an improvement, but flashing yellow lights still do not correspond with a sign that says `stop,' which is contradictory for drivers."