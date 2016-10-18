Memorial planned for EIU student
CHARLESTON (AP) — A memorial service is planned at Eastern Illinois University for a student who died at a fraternity house.
According to the Mattoon Journal-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2e2ynYa ), 19-year-old Tyler Behnke died Oct. 10 at the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter house on campus.
Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers has said he is waiting for the results of toxicology tests before determining a cause of death, but does not suspect foul play.
The school says the memorial is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Ballroom of the University Union.
Behnke was a sophomore from Oswego and was studying business.
Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com
