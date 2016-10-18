Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Preservationists raising money to save 130-year-old barn
Tue, 10/18/2016 - 12:00pm | The Associated Press

HAMILTON (AP) — A group of preservationists is trying to save a 130-year-old Hancock County barn.

Western Illinois Threshers has begun a fundraising campaign to rebuild the loose hay barn built by Alexander Bolton in 1884. Its mortise and tenon joints hold up beams without nails.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2eieDQf ) the group had originally hoped to rebuild the barn's stone foundation. But Bolton Barn Committee chairwoman Patti Starr says it would cost $200,000, so the group will opt for a $50,000 concrete base.

Western Illinois Threshers discovered the beams of the 40-foot by 60-foot barn were assembled in either Wisconsin or Minnesota and shipped down the Mississippi River. By tracing that history, researchers were able to establish the barn is much older than first thought.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

