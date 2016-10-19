Lead prompts Chicago parks to shut many drinking fountains
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say hundreds of drinking fountains in Chicago parks have been shut off after testing revealed high levels of lead in the water.
Chicago Park District officials said Tuesday they decided to take 459 of their 2,435 water fixtures out of service based on samples collected during the summer.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2e0Lk0X ) consultants found a wide range of lead levels in Chicago parks and park district facilities, similar to earlier reports from Chicago Public Schools, suburban school districts and schools operated by the Archdiocese of Chicago.
Potential sources include lead pipes and solder or lead in fixtures. Park district officials say they took action when the amount of lead at a particular fountain or sink exceeded the federal Environmental Protection Agency's action level of 15 parts per billion.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.