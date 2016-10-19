Short of plows, Illinois seeks help to clear snow
WAUKEGAN (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking Lake County and other local governments surrounding Chicago if they can help clear snow from some state routes this winter.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2e5BriS ) that state transportation officials are taking that precaution while they wait for new plows and trucks.
IDOT spokeswoman Gianna Urgo tells the newspaper the agency needed to replenish its snow-removal fleet, which was deteriorating from normal wear and tear. She says that's because of the state's budget crisis and because IDOT was not allowed to buy new plows and trucks during the final two years of former Gov. Pat Quinn's administration.
A stopgap budget authorized new equipment this summer, but it can take up to a year for assembly and delivery.
