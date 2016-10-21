Kirk far behind Duckworth in fundraising for Senate race

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk has lagged far behind Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth in raising money for the final weeks of his re-election bid.

Documents filed with federal election authorities this month show Kirk raised almost $1.2 million between July 1 and September 30.

Duckworth raised more than three times that amount, bringing in $4.1 million during the same period.

It was her strongest fundraising quarter yet, leaving Duckworth with $4.3 million cash on hand. Kirk's campaign fund had a balance of about $1.4 million.

Democrats are counting on a Duckworth victory as the party looks to retake control of the Senate.

Kirk, who's seeking his second term, said this week that he's always exceeded expectations as a Republican running in a left-leaning state.

Kirk says he's "always closed strongly."